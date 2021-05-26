Telos Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Telos in a report released on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Telos’ FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.65 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TLS. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. Telos has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 780.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22.

In other news, VP David S. Easley sold 170,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $5,636,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 102,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock valued at $100,538,724 in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Telos by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Telos by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Telos by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.