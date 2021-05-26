Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) is GSA Capital Partners LLP’s 5th Largest Position

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 1,765.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,765 shares during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises about 0.8% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TME shares. 86 Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Macquarie lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.87.

Shares of NYSE:TME traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 472,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,210,480. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

