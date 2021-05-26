TERA (TERA) Price Tops $0.0115 on Major Exchanges

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, TERA has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. TERA has a market cap of $9.70 million and $6,341.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TERA coin can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00058509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.60 or 0.00348557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00181472 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004021 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00033490 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.56 or 0.00834820 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

