Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 71,027 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 7.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER opened at $128.53 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.11 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.31.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at $32,188,018.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

