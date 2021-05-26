Terra Tops One Day Volume of $874.77 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. In the last week, Terra has traded down 30.7% against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.32 or 0.00018750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $2.95 billion and approximately $874.77 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00009915 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 63.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000043 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 980,842,967 coins and its circulating supply is 403,275,021 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

