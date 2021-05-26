Terracoin Market Capitalization Reaches $619,752.29 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 26th. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $619,752.29 and approximately $4,628.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,564.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $726.75 or 0.01884512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.50 or 0.00449899 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00047673 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001657 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004135 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

