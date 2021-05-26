Tervita (TSE:TEV) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.26 and last traded at C$5.26. Approximately 3,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 95,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.32.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEV shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tervita from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a report on Monday, April 26th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Tervita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tervita has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$617.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -571.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.06) by C$0.87. The firm had revenue of C$381.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tervita Co. will post 0.1903598 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tervita (TSE:TEV)

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

