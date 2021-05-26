Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Up 988.9% in May

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 988.9% from the April 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 672,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Tesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of TSCDY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 170,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62. Tesco has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.252 dividend. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

