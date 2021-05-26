Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,355,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,801 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.9% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.15% of Texas Instruments worth $256,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Longbow Research upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.78. The company had a trading volume of 134,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,931. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $115.51 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $173.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

