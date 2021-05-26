Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,679 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of CoreCivic worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in CoreCivic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in CoreCivic by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in CoreCivic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 75,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXW opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CoreCivic from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CoreCivic Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.