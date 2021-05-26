Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 11.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 16.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 4.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 14.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.22.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. On average, research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

