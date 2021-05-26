Texas Permanent School Fund Has $851,000 Stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,310 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 24.8% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 323,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after buying an additional 64,322 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 53.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 75,786 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 35.9% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $855.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

DHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Diversified Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

