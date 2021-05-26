Texas Permanent School Fund Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on BSIG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

BSIG stock opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 42.14%. On average, research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.29%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.