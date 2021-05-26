Texas Permanent School Fund Has $940,000 Stock Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTGR. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

NETGEAR stock opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.81.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $1,074,070.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,931.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $34,095.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,131 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,578 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

