Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,415 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Getty Realty by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Getty Realty by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

GTY opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.76. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%. The firm had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.78%.

