Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,834 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of OFG Bancorp worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,519,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,119 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 963,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,585 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 59,499 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $128.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,420 shares in the company, valued at $699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian Inclan sold 4,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,482 shares of company stock worth $251,016 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

