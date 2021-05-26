The Allstate Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

The Allstate has increased its dividend payment by 46.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

NYSE ALL opened at $135.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.75 and its 200 day moving average is $112.57.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Argus lifted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.82.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

