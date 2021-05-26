The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,857 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $8,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 58.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock valued at $147,529,685. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.19. The stock had a trading volume of 71,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.79. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 123.77%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

