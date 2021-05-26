The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,411 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in The Boeing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.54.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.13. 292,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,180,663. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.24 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.