The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded at Wedbush

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $48.00. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $93.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 74.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $103.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the first quarter worth $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the first quarter worth $95,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 57.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

