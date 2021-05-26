The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded at Wedbush

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $48.00. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.81% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.
NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $93.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 74.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $103.33.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the first quarter worth $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the first quarter worth $95,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 57.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.
The Children’s Place Company Profile
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.
