The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske downgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDRLF opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $44.46.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

