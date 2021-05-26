The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

The Estée Lauder Companies has raised its dividend payment by 6.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. The Estée Lauder Companies has a payout ratio of 34.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $305.19 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $182.48 and a 1 year high of $318.34. The stock has a market cap of $110.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.41 and a 200 day moving average of $274.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 14,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $4,334,578.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,604 shares in the company, valued at $70,985,671.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,139,771 shares of company stock valued at $605,710,384 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

