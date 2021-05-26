The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.
The Estée Lauder Companies has raised its dividend payment by 6.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. The Estée Lauder Companies has a payout ratio of 34.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.
Shares of NYSE EL opened at $305.19 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $182.48 and a 1 year high of $318.34. The stock has a market cap of $110.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.41 and a 200 day moving average of $274.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
Several research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.
In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 14,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $4,334,578.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,604 shares in the company, valued at $70,985,671.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,139,771 shares of company stock valued at $605,710,384 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
