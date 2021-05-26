The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.570-0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $558 million-$563 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.80 million.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.230-2.310 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GEO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,624,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,700. The company has a market capitalization of $625.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered The GEO Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

