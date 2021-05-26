The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 122.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agiliti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

NYSE:AGTI opened at $19.34 on Monday. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $19.56.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

