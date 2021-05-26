The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.59.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $367.97. The company had a trading volume of 118,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,228. The company has a market capitalization of $125.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $349.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.22 and a 12-month high of $376.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

