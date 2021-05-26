The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) to Repurchase $20.00 billion in Outstanding Shares

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,480,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,077. The Home Depot has a 12 month low of $234.31 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.85. The company has a market cap of $340.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.07.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

