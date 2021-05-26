The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 13,212.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SJM opened at $135.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $139.57.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

