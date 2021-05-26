The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.66

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.66 and last traded at $58.66, with a volume of 988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JYNT. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $974.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 1.31.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Joint news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $1,490,522.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,019.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $525,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,371.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,892 shares of company stock worth $6,071,519. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The Joint in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in The Joint by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in The Joint in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Joint by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

