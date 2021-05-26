The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Shares Gap Up to $23.08

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.08, but opened at $24.00. The Manitowoc shares last traded at $23.77, with a volume of 4,478 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $831.56 million, a P/E ratio of -54.95, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.47.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.38 million. Analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company Profile (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

