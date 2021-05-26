The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Quidel worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Quidel by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Quidel by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QDEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $119.04 on Wednesday. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $104.40 and a 52-week high of $306.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.95 and its 200 day moving average is $171.18.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. The company had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 23.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,203 shares of company stock worth $1,205,013 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

