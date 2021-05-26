The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ashland Global by 296.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,821,000 after buying an additional 1,008,443 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth $48,908,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth $45,782,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth about $30,748,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth about $18,580,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global stock opened at $90.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.28. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.62 and a 52-week high of $95.20.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

