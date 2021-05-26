The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of QIAGEN by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,633,000 after purchasing an additional 292,071 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,255,000 after buying an additional 113,391 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,572,000 after buying an additional 216,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 52.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QGEN stock opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.25. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

