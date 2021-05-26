The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 13,167 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,167 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of The Chemours worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The Chemours by 40.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in The Chemours by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in The Chemours by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,541 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 67,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CC. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Chemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

NYSE:CC opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

