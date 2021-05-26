The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 19,407 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,407 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Valvoline worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 330.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth $209,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 559.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth $211,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VVV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $32.96.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.