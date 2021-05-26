The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 6,328 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

NYSE HXL opened at $54.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.31. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

