The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,549 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,549 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Colfax worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Colfax by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,336,000 after acquiring an additional 154,193 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Colfax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,606,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,614,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 16.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

In other Colfax news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,998.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,598,792. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CFX stock opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average is $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

