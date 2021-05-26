The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 399,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $16,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.21. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $414,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,660.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 624,375 shares of company stock valued at $26,939,160. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

