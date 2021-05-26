The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $19,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $170.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.24. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.59 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

