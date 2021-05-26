The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $20.43 Million Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 428,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,069 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $20,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.06. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HI. DA Davidson raised their target price on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.