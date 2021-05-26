The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,489 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $17,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKYY. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $97.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.15. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $112.02.

