The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 15,446 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,446 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Yum China worth $17,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Yum China by 47.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Yum China by 1.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Yum China by 12.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

Yum China stock opened at $65.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $65.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.60.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

