The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,859 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ResMed worth $21,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $206.55 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.16 and a twelve month high of $224.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In related news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $291,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,023,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,232 shares of company stock worth $5,728,380. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.43.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.