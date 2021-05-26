The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,719 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,130 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $14,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BK stock opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.28.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

