The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) to Issue GBX 6.05 Dividend

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) declared a dividend on Friday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SGE opened at GBX 675.20 ($8.82) on Wednesday. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 774.40 ($10.12). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 643.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 608.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.31 billion and a PE ratio of 32.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89.

SGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 648.13 ($8.47).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

