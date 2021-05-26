The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,321,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,375.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,571. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $216.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMG. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.86.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

