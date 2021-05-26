The Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.38

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.38 and last traded at $80.38, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average of $76.02.

About The Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY)

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

