The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $43.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.49.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $620,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,238,828.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,911,586 over the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

