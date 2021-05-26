The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Holloway Wealth Management LLC

Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. The Southern makes up 1.4% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,302,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,409 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 18,481.8% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.23.

Shares of The Southern stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.90. 73,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

