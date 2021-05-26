The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Scotiabank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TD. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

NYSE TD opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average of $61.06. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after buying an additional 4,110,503 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,139,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,803,205,000 after buying an additional 958,130 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,391 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,213,394,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,888,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,891,000 after acquiring an additional 87,586 shares during the last quarter. 48.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

