The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Scotiabank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.01% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TD. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.
NYSE TD opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average of $61.06. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after buying an additional 4,110,503 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,139,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,803,205,000 after buying an additional 958,130 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,391 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,213,394,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,888,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,891,000 after acquiring an additional 87,586 shares during the last quarter. 48.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.
Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.