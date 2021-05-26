The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $29.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The Williams Companies traded as high as $26.74 and last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 13557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.68.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.